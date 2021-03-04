An independent market monitor said the Texas power-grid operator made a critical mistake that resulted in $16 billion in electricity overcharges last month, and recommended that the charges be reversed.
- The Wall Street Journal: Texas overcharged $16 billion for power during last month’s crisis, monitor says - March 4, 2021
- Market Extra: 5 reasons why negative repo rates are different than the last overnight-funding crisis - March 4, 2021
- Commodities Corner: Gasoline prices may hit highest levels since 2014 as OPEC+ keeps oil output cuts: report - March 4, 2021