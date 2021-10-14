The Wall Street Journal: The Pope’s airline, Alitalia, to fly last flight

Alitalia, the airline that for years symbolized Italy’s postwar boom and la dolce vita, is slated to fly its last flight Thursday, after the Covid-19 pandemic delivered a final blow to a company propped up by the country’s governments for years.
