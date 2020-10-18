EY missed red flags or failed to aggressively pursue them at some of the companies ahead of their scandals, and for the most part it was outsiders who raised questions first, a review based on publicly available documents and interviews with people close to the events shows. Now, regulators are scrutinizing EY’s work.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Tesla and Netflix put their big 2020 gains on the line in the coming week - October 18, 2020
- Capitol Report: Pelosi says stimulus deal must be agreed to within 48 hours or package won’t pass before Election Day - October 18, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: These imploding, scandal-plagued companies shared a Big Four auditor - October 18, 2020