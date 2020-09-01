Deal talks for TikTok’s U.S. operations have hit a snag over the key question of whether the app’s core algorithms can be included as part of a deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Renters cannot be evicted through the end of the year due to coronavirus, CDC declares - September 1, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: TikTok deal may hit snag over transfer of app’s core algorithms - September 1, 2020
- : China’s economy may be back on track, but problems plague it elsewhere - September 1, 2020