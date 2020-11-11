The Wall Street Journal: TikTok seeks extension from U.S. as Thursday divesture deadline looms

TikTok’s Chinese parent company asked a U.S. appeals court for additional time to work out a potential divestiture of the popular video-sharing app, citing a lack of communication from the Trump administration with a Thursday deadline looming.
