The Wall Street Journal: Tillerson, in rare high-level acknowledgment, says U.S. in direct contact with North Korea

The U.S. is in direct contact with North Korea, “probing” to see if Pyongyang is willing to engage in talks despite tensions that remain overheated, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says.
