The Wall Street Journal: Timing of any Trump-Mueller interview depends on North Korea summit, Giuliani says

A possible meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month could delay the decision on whether the president will agree to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, said Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City Mayor who is Trump’s lawyer.
