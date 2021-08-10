The Wall Street Journal: Tokyo Olympics were a ratings disappointment for NBC

The Summer Games drew an average of 15.5 million prime-time TV viewers over their 17-day run, the company said, the lowest audience for the Summer Games since NBC started broadcasting them in 1988 and a 42% decline from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.
