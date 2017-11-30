A proposal by bankrupt retailer Toys “R” Us Inc. to pay top executives at least $16 million in bonuses has drawn the ire of a Justice Department bankruptcy watchdog.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Toys ‘R’ Us ripped by bankruptcy watchdog for executive-bonus plan - November 30, 2017
- Blue Apron installs new CEO as post-IPO doldrums continue - November 30, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: SEC to change process for hiring in-house judges after legal challenge - November 30, 2017