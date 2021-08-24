The Wall Street Journal: TPG hires bankers as it moves toward IPO

TPG has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to underwrite its planned initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, moving the private-equity powerhouse closer to a milestone it has flirted with for years.
