The Wall Street Journal: Trade deal close, Kudlow says, but Trump isn’t sold on it yet

The U.S. and China are nearing a trade deal, but President Donald Trump isn’t ready to sign off, White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said Thursday.
