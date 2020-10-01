The Wall Street Journal: Trading halted on Tokyo Stock Exchange after system error

A spokesman for the exchange’s operator, Japan Exchange Group Inc., said that there were no signs of hacking and that the issue involved the system that disseminates stock prices.
