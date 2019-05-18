The Trump administration may begin flying asylum-seeking families at the southern U.S. border across the country to have their initial claims processed, a Customs and Border Protection official said Friday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump administration considers flying migrants across country to relieve border crowding - May 18, 2019
- Want to retire, but can’t quite yet? Welcome to ‘barista FIRE’ - May 18, 2019
- The Moneyist: My mom gave my sister $20,000 for her stem-cell treatment, I want her to deduct it from her inheritance - May 18, 2019