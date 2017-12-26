The Wall Street Journal: Trump administration proposes rollbacks to offshore oil drilling safety measures

Regulators in the Trump administration are proposing to roll back safety measures put in place after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, a revision that would reduce the role of government in offshore oil production and return more responsibility to private companies.
