The Trump administration is deploying 100 officers and agents from the southern border to so-called sanctuary cities in the U.S. to assist in arrest operations targeting immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally, according to two people familiar with the plan.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Currencies: Here’s a reminder that ‘when the dollar moves, things break’ — and vice versa - February 14, 2020
- Key Words: The CEO of the largest airline says follow this one simple rule of etiquette when reclining your seat on a plane - February 14, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump administration shifting border agents to sanctuary cities for arrest operations - February 14, 2020