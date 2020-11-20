The Trump administration is planning on Friday to roll out two final rules aimed at lowering drug prices—one curbing rebates paid to middlemen in Medicare and another pegging the prices of certain prescription drugs in the U.S. to their prices in other developed countries, according to a person familiar with the planning.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: Trump to announce rules to lower drug prices - November 20, 2020
- : Trade deal edges closer as Brexit negotiations go virtual after positive COVID-19 test - November 20, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump administration to release new rules reducing drug costs, curbing rebates to middlemen in Medicare - November 20, 2020