President Donald Trump voiced support on Tuesday for Oracle Corp. to buy the U.S. operations of TikTok, adding a fresh wrinkle to the bidding for the Chinese-owned video-sharing app.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Election: Ocasio-Cortez lays out progressive priorities in DNC speech; symbolically nominates Sanders for president - August 18, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump approves of Oracle’s effort to buy TikTok - August 18, 2020
- Election: Bill Clinton calls Biden a ‘man with a mission’ who will replace Trump’s ‘chaos’ - August 18, 2020