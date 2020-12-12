The Wall Street Journal: Trump inclined to tap special counsel to probe election loss to Biden

Outgoing president has directed advisers to look for people who would take up the job of probing the mechanics of the 2020 presidential election and pursue an investigation into President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter.
