The Wall Street Journal: Trump order may seek to limit social-media companies’ legal protections

A draft of an executive order President Donald Trump is expected to sign on Thursday would seek to limit the broad legal protection that federal law currently provides social-media and other online platforms, according to people familiar with the draft.
