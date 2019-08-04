The Wall Street Journal: Trump overruled his advisers on new tariffs against China

President Donald Trump overruled advisers to ramp up tariffs on China after a heated exchange in which he insisted levies were the best way to make Beijing comply with U.S. demands, according to people familiar with the matter.
