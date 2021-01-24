An outside lawyer working for Trump drafted a brief the then-president wanted the Justice Department to file, people familiar with the matter said, but DOJ officials refused.
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump pressed Justice Department to take election-fraud claims straight to Supreme Court - January 24, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: China leapfrogs U.S. to become world’s No. 1 destination for foreign direct investment - January 24, 2021
- : ‘They are in this situation through no fault of their own’: Biden boosts food benefits for poor Americans - January 24, 2021