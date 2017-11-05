President Donald Trump increased pressure on Japan for a bilateral trade deal, saying the country has been “winning” for decades and suggesting that negotiations have drawn on for longer than he would like
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump pushes for ‘fair’ bilateral trade deal with Japan - November 5, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump touts U.S.-Japan relations, says he’ll likely meet with Putin on Asian trip - November 5, 2017
- Asia Markets: Nikkei rises as yen retreats; other Asian markets cautious - November 5, 2017