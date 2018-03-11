The Wall Street Journal: Trump set to release gun plan recommending arming teachers

The White House is expected to release a plan on Sunday that would urge states to consider raising the age to buy certain firearms and would recommend that states allow school staffers to carry concealed weapons, according to White House officials who have been briefed on the proposal.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Mattis issues warning to Syria, Russia over use of chemical weapons - March 11, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: ‘Black Panther’ holds off ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ tops $1 billion worldwide - March 11, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: As GOP considers blocking tariffs, Elizabeth Warren, other Democrats back Trump - March 11, 2018