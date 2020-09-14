President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Sunday to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for U.S. seniors by more closely aligning prices with what pharmaceutical companies charge in other countries.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Trump told Woodward: ‘Nothing more could have been done’ on coronavirus response - September 13, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump signs executive order aimed at lowering prescription drug prices - September 13, 2020
- Oracle reportedly chosen over Microsoft to take over TikTok - September 13, 2020