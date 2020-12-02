President Donald Trump threatened to veto an annual defense-policy bill if it doesn’t include language overturning a provision that gives social-media companies broad immunity for the content they publish from users on their sites.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump threatens to veto defense bill unless tech-liability rule overturned - December 1, 2020
- : Tesla must control costs or stock will ‘get crushed like a soufflé under a sledgehammer!’ Elon Musk reportedly says - December 1, 2020
- MarketWatch First Take: Salesforce’s deal for Slack creates a bigger threat to Microsoft - December 1, 2020