The Wall Street Journal: Trump told chief elections investigator in Georgia she’d be ‘praised’ if ‘the right answer comes out’

Then-president urged the chief investigator from the Georgia secretary of state’s office in a December call to look for fraud in Fulton County while auditing neighboring Cobb County.
- Market Extra: American Airlines raises $10 billion by betting on vacation splurges - March 10, 2021
- : ‘Give while you live’: Jeff Bezos is giving himself a decade to spend $10 billion — and battle climate change - March 10, 2021
- The Moneyist: My father’s divorce decree said he’d leave us his house, but he put it in an irrevocable trust. Is there anything we can do? - March 10, 2021