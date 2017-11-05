President Donald Trump opened his 10-day swing through Asia on Sunday with some of the familiar trappings from home: donning a leather bomber jacket before addressing U.S. troops stationed in Japan and golfing nine holes with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump touts U.S.-Japan relations, says he’ll likely meet with Putin on Asian trip - November 5, 2017
- Asia Markets: Nikkei rises as yen retreats; other Asian markets cautious - November 5, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Stunning Saudi purge solidifies crown prince’s power - November 5, 2017