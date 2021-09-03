The Wall Street Journal: Trump weighs in on vaccine booster shots: ‘I’ll look at stuff later on. I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me.’

Former president heard booing last month when he told ‘Save America’ rally attendees in Alabama that he’d been vaccinated and they should consider it.
