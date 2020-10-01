A federal judge in San Francisco has partially blocked the Trump administration from enforcing its ban on foreign workers on H-1B and several other types of visas through the end of the year.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s ban on foreign workers partially blocked by federal judge - October 1, 2020
- The Tell: Pace of home-price growth is ‘unsustainable’ in many global cities, warns UBS - October 1, 2020
- CityWatch: New York state launches app that warns of potential COVID-19 exposure - October 1, 2020