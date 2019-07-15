The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s Fed pick Judy Shelton has skipped almost half of EBRD board meetings

One of President Donald Trump’s latest picks for the Federal Reserve, economic commentator Judy Shelton, has amassed a spotty attendance record on the board of the European development bank where she serves as U.S. envoy.
