The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s proposed $4.8 trillion budget will seek cuts to Medicare, Medicaid

President Donald Trump is expected to release a $4.8 trillion budget Monday that charts a path for the start of a potential second term, proposing steep cuts to social-safety-net programs and foreign aid and higher outlays for defense and veterans.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
