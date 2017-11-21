The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s trade negotiator says Nafta talks are not making headway

President Donald Trump’s chief trade negotiator issued a downbeat assessment Tuesday of efforts to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement, decrying “a lack of headway” and accusing Canada and Mexico of refusing to “seriously engage” on controversial U.S. proposals aimed at cutting the U.S. trade deficit.
