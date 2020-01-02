The Wall Street Journal: Turkey detains seven as it probes Ghosn’s escape through Istanbul

Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into the escape of Carlos Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon to determine how the former head of the Renault- Nissan alliance made a stopover at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport unbeknown to Turkish authorities, according to a Turkish official familiar with the matter.
