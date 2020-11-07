Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan dismissed the central bank governor as the country is beset by its second currency crisis in two years.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: The next president mayinherit a resilient economic recovery - November 7, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Turkey’s Erdogan ousts central bank head as country suffers second currency crisis in 2 years - November 7, 2020
- Outside the Box: This veteran stock investor is sticking to his strategy no matter who wins the 2020 presidential election - November 7, 2020