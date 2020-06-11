The Wall Street Journal: Twitter purges 174,000 fake accounts linked to Chinese government

Twitter Inc. said it removed about 174,000 accounts from its platform after the social media company concluded they were fake accounts operated by the Chinese government to push its narratives around topics such as the coronavirus and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
