The Wall Street Journal: Twitter taking a second look at Elon Musk’s takeover offer

Twitter Inc. is re-examining Elon Musk’s $43 billion takeover offer after the billionaire lined up financing for the bid, in a sign the social-media company could be more receptive to a deal.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
