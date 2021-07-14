That was fleeting. Twitter Inc. is pulling the plug on a short-lived disappearing posts function intended to compete with similar services at rival social-media companies after it failed to boost user engagement.
- The Wall Street Journal: Twitter’s Snapchat-rival Fleets feature comes to a fleeting end - July 14, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil prices drop as traders weigh talk of Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. output deal progress - July 14, 2021
- : Appeals court overturns ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s sentence in murder-for-hire case - July 14, 2021