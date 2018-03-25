The Wall Street Journal: Two new lawyers won’t join Trump’s legal team after all

President Donald Trump won’t hire two previously announced lawyers to the team representing him in the Russia probe, a member of the group said Sunday, leaving the legal team short-handed as it negotiates a possible interview between the president and special counsel Robert Mueller.
