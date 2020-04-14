The Wall Street Journal: U.S. airlines and Treasury Department reach deal on government aid

The biggest U.S. airlines reached an agreement in principle with the federal government on financial assistance aimed at preventing layoffs in an industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the matter said.
