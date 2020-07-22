The Wall Street Journal: U.S. ambassador told others Trump asked him to try to get British Open moved to his golf course

The U.S. ambassador in London told associates in February 2018 that he had been asked by President Donald Trump to see if he could arrange for the British Open golf tournament to be held at the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland, according to a person familiar with the matter.
