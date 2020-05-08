The Wall Street Journal: U.S. and China trade negotiators agree to lay groundwork to implement trade deal

The top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China talked on the phone Friday, pledging to create favorable conditions for the phase one trade deal, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.
