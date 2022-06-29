The Wall Street Journal: U.S. blacklists 5 Chinese companies for allegedly helping Russia’s military

The U.S. Commerce Department added five Chinese companies to an export blacklist for allegedly helping Russia’s military despite U.S. and allied efforts to cut off Russia’s access to technology following its invasion of Ukraine.
