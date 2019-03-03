The Wall Street Journal: U.S., China in final stages of trade talks, with formal deal possible by month’s end

China and the U.S. are in the final stage of completing a trade deal, with Beijing offering to lower tariffs and other restrictions on American farm, chemical, auto and other products and Washington considering removing most, if not all, sanctions levied against Chinese products since last year.
