The U.S. widened its threat to impose tariffs against the European Union, pending the outcome of a World Trade Organization case over the EU’s subsidies of the airplane manufacturer Airbus SE.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. considers more tariffs against EU, pending outcome of Airbus case - July 1, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross flag’ sneaker after Colin Kaepernick says it was offensive - July 1, 2019
- Gilead plans to submit arthritis drug to FDA this year - July 1, 2019