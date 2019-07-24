The Wall Street Journal: U.S. delegation set to travel China next week for renewed trade talks

A U.S. delegation is expected to travel to China for trade talks next week, according to a senior administration official, marking what would be the first in-person talks since the Group of 20 summit last month.
