U.S. and European officials are discussing how to set up a new group of allies that cooperate on procuring minerals used in clean-energy technologies, hoping to rely less on China while patching up a rift over U.S. subsidies for electric vehicles.
The Wall Street Journal: U.S., EU work to set up critical-minerals club for EVs, in bid to reduce reliance on China - February 15, 2023
