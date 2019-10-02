The Justice Department is planning to require collection of DNA from immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and others in immigration detention for use in a national criminal database.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. government plans to collect DNA from detained migrants - October 2, 2019
- Personal Finance Daily: The cost of an out-of-network ATM withdrawal just hit a record high, and my sister-in-law is a greedy, gold-digging woman — it floored me that men could be so stupid - October 2, 2019
- GoPro shares plunge nearly 20% after hours on delay in camera shipments - October 2, 2019