The Wall Street Journal: U.S. grants TikTok another extension for divesture deal

Federal officials have granted TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. a weeklong extension of a deadline for completing a divestiture deal, in another delay of the Trump administration’s effort to turn the social-media app into an American company.
