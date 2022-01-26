U.S. officials have said in earlier negotiations that Washington and its allies are prepared to scale back military exercises on a reciprocal basis and to explore ideas on ways to limit intermediate-range missiles in Europe.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays - January 26, 2022
- Clorox downgraded as COVID-driven growth slows - January 26, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. has delivered its written responses to the Kremlin with Ukraine crisis unabated - January 26, 2022