The Wall Street Journal: U.S. isn’t ready to lift tariffs against China, new trade representative says

The U.S. isn’t ready to lift tariffs on Chinese imports in the near future, but might be open to trade negotiations with Beijing, according to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
